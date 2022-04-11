Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,328,000 after purchasing an additional 860,273 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,115,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,248,000 after purchasing an additional 36,796 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,722,000 after buying an additional 331,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 792,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,972,000 after buying an additional 181,645 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,730 in the last quarter. 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RCL opened at $77.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $61.45 and a one year high of $98.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.46.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

