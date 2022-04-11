Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 73,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 50,034 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 605,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 795,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,623,000 after purchasing an additional 88,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 20.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 25,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $42.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average of $48.31.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.