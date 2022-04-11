Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

JWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 18.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 447,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 70,849 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 29,767 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 21,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 1,420.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 86,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JWN opened at $27.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.38. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $43.80.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

About Nordstrom (Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.