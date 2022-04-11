Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Cut to $350.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $310.26.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $258.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

