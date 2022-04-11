Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) PT Raised to C$46.25 at Scotiabank

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NPIFF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northland Power presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.21.

Get Northland Power alerts:

OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $33.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.67. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $37.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

About Northland Power (Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.