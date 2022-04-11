nOS (NOS) Price Reaches $0.0515 on Major Exchanges

nOS (NOS) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. nOS has a total market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. In the last seven days, nOS has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00043977 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,027.91 or 0.07460873 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,491.52 or 0.99772346 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . nOS’s official website is nos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

