Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,695.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Liberum Capital lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

NYSE:NVO opened at $120.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $283.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $122.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.72.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.741 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.85%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

