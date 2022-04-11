Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 2nd

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

NVG stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $14.07. 1,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,226. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $18.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 218,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

