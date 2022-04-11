Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $19.87.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 958.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 37,464 shares in the last quarter. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.