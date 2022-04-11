Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE NEV opened at $12.62 on Monday. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

