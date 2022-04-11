Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
NYSE JRO opened at $10.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $10.49.
In related news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.
