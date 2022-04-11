Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE JRO opened at $10.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 111,242 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

