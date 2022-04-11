Nuveen Global High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:JGH)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

JGH opened at $13.92 on Monday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $16.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 923,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 146,130 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 28,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 28,601 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

