Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 2nd

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $16.38.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.