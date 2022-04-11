Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $15.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NIQ. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 76,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 27,797 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

