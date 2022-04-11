Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 2nd

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NMZ stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.53. 1,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,988. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 21.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after buying an additional 133,357 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 71,046 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 56,877 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

