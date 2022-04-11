Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NUV opened at $9.34 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $11.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

