Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

NNY opened at $9.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

