Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of JPS opened at $8.19 on Monday. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 465.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 82,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 67,776 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

