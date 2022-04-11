Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of JRI opened at $15.17 on Monday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.87.

Get Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 10.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.