Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE JRI opened at $15.17 on Monday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

