Nuveen Senior Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NSL)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $5.68. 766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,556. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $6.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.66.
In related news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL)
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.