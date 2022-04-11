Nuveen Senior Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NSL)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $5.68. 766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,556. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $6.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.66.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 209,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 127,994 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 366,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 18.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 50,314 shares during the period.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

