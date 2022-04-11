NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Cut to $211.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $265.00 to $211.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $236.38.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $167.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $165.26 and a twelve month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

