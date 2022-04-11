Oak Family Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oak Family Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 23,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,612,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,069,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

