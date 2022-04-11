Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 705 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Oak Family Advisors LLC reduced its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $142.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,166. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

About Check Point Software Technologies (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.