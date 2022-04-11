ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ObsEva from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Aegis initiated coverage on ObsEva in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ObsEva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ObsEva presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.81.

ObsEva stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 151,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 578,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares during the period. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

