Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.30) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OCDO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.03) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.61) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.61) to GBX 1,550 ($20.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,365 ($31.02).

LON OCDO opened at GBX 1,213 ($15.91) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,052 ($13.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,255 ($29.57). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,247.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,520.16. The firm has a market cap of £9.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.17.

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,318 ($17.29) per share, with a total value of £9,950.90 ($13,050.36). Insiders have bought a total of 789 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,480 over the last three months.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

