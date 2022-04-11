Ocado Group (OCDO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ocado Group (LON: OCDO):

4/11/2022 – Ocado Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.30) price target on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Ocado Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.30) price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Ocado Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/22/2022 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($23.61) price target on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Ocado Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,990 ($26.10) to GBX 1,800 ($23.61). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Ocado Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.30) price target on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Ocado Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.30) price target on the stock.

OCDO traded down GBX 12.38 ($0.16) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,231.62 ($16.15). 1,092,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,870. The firm has a market cap of £9.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,247.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,520.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96. Ocado Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,052 ($13.80) and a one year high of GBX 2,255 ($29.57).

In other Ocado Group news, insider Julie Southern acquired 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,318 ($17.29) per share, with a total value of £9,950.90 ($13,050.36). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 789 shares of company stock worth $1,039,480.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

