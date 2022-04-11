Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $88.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $44.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.33.

OXY opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $63.24.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

