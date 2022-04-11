Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OBCI opened at $7.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $75.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $15.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 34,420 shares during the last quarter. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

