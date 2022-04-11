OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($72.53) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €64.50 ($70.88) to €48.40 ($53.19) in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($49.45) to €48.00 ($52.75) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of OMVKY traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $46.91. 4,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,721. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.16. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $66.79.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

