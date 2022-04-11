Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $5,666,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Allstate by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,541,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,049,000 after acquiring an additional 94,293 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 21.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Allstate by 0.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 367,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 31.1% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 94,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALL stock opened at $141.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.86. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $142.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

