Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $197.28 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.86.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

