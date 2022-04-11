Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 56 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,881,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 32,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,489,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,300,000 after buying an additional 14,506 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 94,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,623,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total value of $17,378,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $19.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,361.90. 126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,201.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,404.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1,472.63.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,471.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

