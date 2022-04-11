Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,197 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,346 shares of company stock valued at $8,072,449. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.00.

NYSE COO opened at $409.70 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.78 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $404.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

About Cooper Companies (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.