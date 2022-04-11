Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Progressive by 14.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,842,000 after purchasing an additional 275,137 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Progressive by 26.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,630 shares of company stock worth $8,916,018 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $118.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $120.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 7.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Edward Jones cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Progressive Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.