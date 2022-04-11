Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.72 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,724 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $35.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.79. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $62.85.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

