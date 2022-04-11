Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,041 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,761,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,547,000 after buying an additional 40,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBRDK stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.11. 3,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $132.58 and a 1 year high of $194.05.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

