Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $7.30 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Enbridge by 84.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $46.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $93.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average is $41.59.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.77.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

