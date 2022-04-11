Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 131.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

ASX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASE Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $6.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.03. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Profile (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

