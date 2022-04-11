Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 15,517 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,083 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,948,000 after buying an additional 3,262,100 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 18,421 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,801.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $46.50. The company had a trading volume of 60,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $35.85 and a 1 year high of $46.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 99.17%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

