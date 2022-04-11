Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,334 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Darling Ingredients worth $7,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 34.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 68,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DAR. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $485,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $74.51 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average of $71.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

