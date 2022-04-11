Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 792 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.50.

Shares of IEX stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $196.67. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,312. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.23. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $181.66 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

