Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,561 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,162 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,561 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Paylocity worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth about $662,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Paylocity by 20.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 16.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 7.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $202.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.46 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.46 and its 200-day moving average is $234.60. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $154.26 and a one year high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $244.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.25.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

