Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 33,304 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,304 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Graphic Packaging worth $8,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,860,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,752,000 after buying an additional 85,374 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,831,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,143,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,369,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after acquiring an additional 288,752 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,345,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,011,000 after buying an additional 359,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,927,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,694,000 after buying an additional 605,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $21.76.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.72.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

