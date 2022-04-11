Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 443 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 55,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,567,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.09.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $462.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $424.45 and its 200 day moving average is $377.56.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

