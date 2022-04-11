Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,717 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,717 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSH shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

Shares of OSH opened at $24.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.90. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $312,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $25,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,771 shares of company stock worth $4,514,095. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

