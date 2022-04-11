Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 51 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,043,000 after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,245,000 after buying an additional 114,871 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,441,000 after acquiring an additional 79,747 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,021,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,069,000 after acquiring an additional 52,688 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $477.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $483.10 and a 200 day moving average of $497.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $452.89 and a one year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

