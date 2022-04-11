Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 53 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 53.1% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $242.50 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.70 and its 200 day moving average is $227.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.72%.

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CME. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.08.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

