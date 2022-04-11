Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after buying an additional 3,097,989 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 169,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 56,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $40.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.84. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

