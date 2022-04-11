Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 968 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $198.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.75. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $157.16 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.08.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

